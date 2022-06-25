2 Strong 4 Bullies
36-year-old Cleveland woman missing last seen on RTA bus, police say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find endangered 36-year-old Wanda Young, who has been missing since June 16.

Police said Young was last seen getting on an RTA bus at West 80th Street and Detroit Ave at 6:55 a.m., according to a department Facebook post.

Wanda Young was described as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length hair.
Young was described as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length hair.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Young or know where she may be.

