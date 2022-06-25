81-year-old Maple Heights woman with dementia missing after leaving home, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman diagnosed with dementia has gone missing after leaving her home and police have asked the community for help to find her.

Willa Atkins, 81, was last seen June 25 at 4 p.m. after walking away from her home on Nitra Avenue, police said in a press release.

Atkins is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

Atkins has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone that sees Atkins has been asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred to the police department involved.

