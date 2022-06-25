Abortion rights protesters take to Cleveland streets after controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Abortion rights protesters in Cleveland are willing to camp out all night for their cause on the steps at Cleveland City Hall.

On Friday, more than 200 people who believe women should still have a right to choose took their fight to the streets.

The group organized by the group Women’s March Cleveland, marched in downtown Cleveland, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial and landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after 50 years.

Kathy Wray Coleman is with Women’s March Cleveland, “This is a sad day for Cleveland, a sad day for our nation and it’s unprecedented, it’s reprehensible what they are doing to women.”

Alexis Peredis of Tampa in Cleveland for a training program took part in the protest and said, “Banning abortions doesn’t mean no one gets abortions, it just means banning safe abortions.”

Those who gathered in Cleveland, as well as other groups around the country, said they plan to give new life to the abortion fight.

They said what a woman does with her body should still be her choice.

Activist Delores Gray told 19 News, “I’m really mad about it, cause I’m thinking women may die from this, but it’s much more than the abortion part- it’s the health benefits, the clinic and all of that.”

State Senator Nickie Antonio of Lakewood said even though there’s anger this group need to turn it into action, “It’s not over, this begins a new day and a new fight for all of us.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.