2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, who would have been a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron, will most likely be debated in a Summit County courtroom soon, but the details in the medical examiner’s report are grim.

Liming and 3 buddies showed up at Akron’s I Promise Academy, with a SplatRball toy gun, that shoots gel pellets, and shot at three young men who were playing basketball.

A confrontation followed and then a fight in which Liming was tragically killed.

The medical examiner’s office in Summit County ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

The report states that Liming had a broken Occipital bone.

The Occipital bone, according to Verywell Health, is in the back of the head and is connected to the cervical spine and protects the brain.

Liming, according to the report, was also stomped to the point that there was the imprint of a shoe on his chest.

United States Marshals arrested Tyler Stafford 19, DeShawn Stafford 20, and Donovan Jones, 21 and all thee have been charged with murder and are being held in the Summit County Jail on $1 million bond.

The case is pending a Grand Jury finding.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull
Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull
Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say
Wanda Young
Endangered 36-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 16