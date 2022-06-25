Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, who would have been a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron, will most likely be debated in a Summit County courtroom soon, but the details in the medical examiner’s report are grim.

Liming and 3 buddies showed up at Akron’s I Promise Academy, with a SplatRball toy gun, that shoots gel pellets, and shot at three young men who were playing basketball.

A confrontation followed and then a fight in which Liming was tragically killed.

The medical examiner’s office in Summit County ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

The report states that Liming had a broken Occipital bone.

The Occipital bone, according to Verywell Health, is in the back of the head and is connected to the cervical spine and protects the brain.

Liming, according to the report, was also stomped to the point that there was the imprint of a shoe on his chest.

United States Marshals arrested Tyler Stafford 19, DeShawn Stafford 20, and Donovan Jones, 21 and all thee have been charged with murder and are being held in the Summit County Jail on $1 million bond.

The case is pending a Grand Jury finding.

