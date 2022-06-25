Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The breaking and entering suspect accused of cutting the catalytic converter off a car at Best Deal Auto Sales is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect cut the converter after entering the fenced-in lot at 2511 East Ave. on June 13, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance video shared by Akron Police.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Akron Police Det. B. Hamilton or Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-0072435 with your tips.

Do not approach the suspect if you see them, call 911 instead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.