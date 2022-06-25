2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The breaking and entering suspect accused of cutting the catalytic converter off a car at Best Deal Auto Sales is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect cut the converter after entering the fenced-in lot at 2511 East Ave. on June 13, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance video shared by Akron Police.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Akron Police Det. B. Hamilton or Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-0072435 with your tips.

Do not approach the suspect if you see them, call 911 instead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

An Akron teenager involved in a fight following an altercation at basketball courts in Akron...
Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull
Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull
Akron high school student who was beaten to death was stomped and had fractured skull
Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say
Catalytic converter theft suspect targets Best Deal Auto Sales, Akron Police say
Wanda Young
Endangered 36-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 16