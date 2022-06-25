2 Strong 4 Bullies
Disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to begin June 28, reports say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to begin on June 28, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The hearing is scheduled for one week after the QB settled 20 civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct.

Attorney: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reaches settlement with 20 women claiming sexual misconduct

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, will listen as the league intends on leveling a “lengthy suspension” against the Browns QB, the report said.

The league will like its proposed discipline on a fraction of the 24 testimonies, the report said.

The Browns signed the QB to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract after the blockbuster trade that brought him from the Houston Texans in March.

Watson is also not facing any criminal charges in connection to the allegations after two grand juries in Harris County, Tx. chose not to indict him.

Second grand jury in Texas declines to indict Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct charges

The Browns QB stated his innocence during his introductory press conference with the team in Berea shortly after being traded to the team.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy previously said the settlements had no impact on the league’s disciplinary process.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

