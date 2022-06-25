2 Strong 4 Bullies
Protests in Cleveland: Some rally in support of abortion rights

Supporters of abortion rights protest in Cleveland
Supporters of abortion rights protest in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Abortion rights supporters are taking to the streets Saturday in Cleveland and across the country.

Continuing Coverage: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

The demonstrations come just one day after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The controversial decision has prompted rallies in several American cities, including some in Ohio.

Here, the Heartbeat Bill took effect Friday after being signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

It bans abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, or until a heartbeat can be detected.

According to organizers, protests will occur at the following locations on Saturday in Cleveland:

1 p.m. at the Free Stamp, Willard Park

5 p.m. at Public Square

