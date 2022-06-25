Suspects on dirt bike lead police on high-speed chase through Cleveland’s West Side (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Video just released to 19 News shows Cleveland police officers arresting two suspects after a miles-long dirt bike chase on the city’s West Side.

It happened May 21 during a law enforcement initiative called “Operation Wheels Down.”

With assistance from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland police said the sting ultimately resulted in 15 felony arrests, 30 citations and 15 confiscated vehicles.

Cleveland police also said officers recovered two firearms during the bust.

The latest video uncovered by 19 News shows authorities, some in cruisers and others on motorcycles, roll up to a parking lot filled with over a dozen dirt bikes and riders.

According to a police report, the bikers are gathered near the Michael Zone Recreation Center Park on Lorain Avenue.

Some of the bikers are seen fleeing as police approach, according to the video, and a chase breaks out.

The video shows the bikers split up, and authorities continue chasing a red dirt bike occupied by a man and woman.

Cleveland police later identified the driver as Jonathan Antero Rivera Ortiz and the passenger as Christine Caro Vazquez.

According to the video, the pursuit lasted over six minutes, reached speeds of more than 80 MPH and took police the wrong way down a one-way street.

The chase came to an end on West 130th Street outside an adult video store after police boxed in the suspect vehicle, according to the report.

In the video, the officers are seen taking both suspects into custody and confiscating their cameras, phones and GoPro.

The report said Ortiz will face charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated riot, stunt riding and more.

Vazquez is facing charges of fleeing and eluding as well as aggravated riot, according to the report.

