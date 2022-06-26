2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Risk today for high winds, strong to severe storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heat and humidity today will combine to make an airmass primed for showers and afternoon storms.

The system may include high winds and locally heavy rain amid highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds decrease tonight as lows slide into the lower 60s.

Monday will become sunny with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies Monday night will allow lows to retreat into the mid 50s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive with July on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Northeast Ohio Weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday, strong to severe storms possible
