Cleveland mayor calls for protests to remain peaceful as rallies continue for 3rd day

Abortion rights protest takes place Sunday at Cleveland's Free Stamp
Abortion rights protest takes place Sunday at Cleveland's Free Stamp(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb issued a statement Sunday calling for protests to remain peaceful as the city prepares for a third day of demonstrations.

‘Our body, our choice’: Protesters rally for abortion rights in downtown Cleveland
'There is help': Pro-life rally staged outside abortion clinic in Cleveland area

Residents on both sides of the abortion debate have taken to the streets following the United States Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Bibb said Friday he supports the right to choose, something he reaffirmed Sunday in his latest statement:

“The City of Cleveland continues to support our citizens’ First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful, lawful demonstration. Over the last two days, there have been multiple demonstrations in and around downtown Cleveland, with more scheduled for today. 

I understand and feel the anger caused by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This is a ruthless attack on women and their reproductive rights and an insult to our predecessors who fought so hard to protect these rights.

I ask that you continue to protest peacefully. We cannot let actions of frustration minimize the fight for our freedoms. As mayor, I want to reassure you that I am determined to mobilize every resource and legal mechanism within my power to protect women’s safety, health, and right to choose.

The Cleveland Division of Police has detailed personnel and resources to each of the demonstrations in order to ensure that participants and members of the general public remain safe. At this time, there have been no arrests associated with the activity.

Please stay safe.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

