Law enforcement duties at Cedar Point transitioning from park police to city police

Sandusky police car
Sandusky police car(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Police Department (SPD) will soon oversee all law enforcement duties at Cedar Point, according to city officials.

The city of Sandusky announced the change Friday, and said it comes after nearly one year of discussions with Cedar Point regarding park security.

In the past, the Cedar Point Police Department (CPPD) served as law enforcement for the amusement park. Now, city officials said CPPD will focus solely on security operations there.

City officials said SPD will also handle policing responsibilities at Cedar Point’s local affiliated properties.

“The safety of our area’s visitors, residents and employees is the highest priority for both the City of Sandusky and Cedar Point,” city officials wrote in a news release. “Both organizations have worked together tirelessly to ensure safety is at the forefront of everything they do, with a full commitment to protecting fun for all.”

City officials said the transition is expected to conclude by 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

