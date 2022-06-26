2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pro-Life rally staged outside PreTerm abortion clinic in Cleveland

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, protests are still happening all across Cleveland.

This was the scene outside the abortion clinic PreTerm, located on 12000 Shaker Blvd.

PreTerm offers both surgical and medication abortions.

Every Saturday a pro-life rally takes place outside of the building.

Kathy Wray Coleman is from Women’s March Cleveland.

“It’s a sad day for Cleveland, a sad day for our nation, It’s unprecedented, it’s unconscionable, what they are doing to women,” she said.

But outside Preterm Ted Just says he thinks the supreme court’s decision is a step in the right direction.

“We want to let the moms know that there is help and there’s hope,” he said.

19 News reached out to the Preterm however no one was available to speak this morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

