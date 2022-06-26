Thousands without power in Westlake after tree falls on power lines

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people may be without power for several hours after a tree fell onto power lines in Westlake Sunday afternoon.

19 News crews confirmed roads near the intersection of Crocker Road and Hilliard Boulevard have been closed due to the downed tree.

Approximately 1,800 people are without power as of 6:10 p.m. on June 26, according to FirstEnergy.

