Thousands without power in Westlake after tree falls on power lines

Thousands of people may be without power for several hours after a tree fell onto power lines in Westlake Sunday afternoon.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people may be without power for several hours after a tree fell onto power lines in Westlake Sunday afternoon.

19 News crews confirmed roads near the intersection of Crocker Road and Hilliard Boulevard have been closed due to the downed tree.

Approximately 1,800 people are without power as of 6:10 p.m. on June 26, according to FirstEnergy.

Be sure to check back with 19 News as updates are released with estimates of when power will be restored.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

