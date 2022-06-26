Will Roe vs. Wade ruling impact Black women more than others?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dorothy Walwyn is a member of the Black Women’s Army, a group that focuses on tackling injustices.

Her group stood outside of City Hall protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

A day after, she sat down with 19 News to speak about how this decision will impact Black women.

“I see black women, I see us going back to the old hanger abortion days when you get the seaweed and put it around the cervix,” said Walwyn.

Walwyn then expanded on the fact that for decades Black women have not had the resources to get proper abortions, instead they were forced to do them themselves or carry the pregnancy to term.

“I took a bottle of pills, at 13 I took a whole bottle of pills and all it did was make me real sick and they had to pump my stomach,” explained Walwyn.

According to the CDC in 2019 women of color were receiving abortions at a higher rate, and Black women specifically had the highest percentage at 23.8 percent.

Right now, about 46 percent of Black children in America live in poverty.

Meaning their families may not have the resources to jump on a plane or drive to the nearest state to get an abortion.

“Women are out here really trying to kill themselves to abort the baby on their own if they don’t have access, " said Walwyn.

And for those who are not getting abortions, Walwyn says they are adding to the generational problems that comes with having a big family that is hard to support.

“Poverty, homelessness, evictions, lack of nutrition, lack of money. lack of job, lack of education, that comes from it, having too many kids,” said Walwyn.

But despite what side of the issue you are on. Walwyn has one piece of advice.

“Vote, vote, vote,” said Walwyn.

