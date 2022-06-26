WWII veteran returns home for final days with help from MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient nears his final days, he will be resting in his own home.

Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams was the VIP passenger Saturday morning for the Metro Life Flight team, along with his grandson Brent.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Williams was flown by two veterans back to Huntington, West Virginia.

Named in honor of the 98-year-old are the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center as well as the USS Williams, a Navy warship.

“His legacy won’t soon be forgotten,” the spokesperson said of Williams in an email.

