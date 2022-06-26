2 Strong 4 Bullies
MetroHealth helps WWII hero return home from Cleveland

Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams
Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams(Source: MetroHealth)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last living WWII veteran to receive a Medal of Honor made a special trip Saturday from Cleveland back to his home state.

Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams was the VIP passenger for the Metro Life Flight team, along with his grandson Brent.

According to a hospital spokesperson, two veterans flew the helicopter carrying Williams to Huntington, West Virginia.

The spokesperson said VA Medical Center and Navy warship are named in honor of the 98-year-old.

You can watch part of Williams’ journey home in the video below:

