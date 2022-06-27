2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

Sha'Shawn Anderson (Source: GoFundMe)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last November in Maple Heights.

The teenager was then placed in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System Community Corrections Facility and a Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge also ordered him to be on probation once he is released.

Sha’shawn Anderson was shot in the back on Adams Street around 3:44 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021.

EMS transported Anderson to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

A second suspect, a 14-year-old boy, is also charged in connection with the murder and remains locked up at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

His trial is scheduled for June 29.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested on Nov. 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

