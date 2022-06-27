2 Strong 4 Bullies
1st lawsuit filed against Houston Texans in relation to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s actions, reports say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON, Texas (WOIO) - Attorney Tony Buzbee announced the first lawsuit has been filed against the Houston Texans organization for their role in Cleveland Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson’s actions, according to reports from ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

The lawsuit comes one day prior to Watson’s disciplinary hearing, set to take place June 28.

The Texans allegedly helped set up massage appointments for Watson and provided nondisclosure agreements, according to a report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times.

19 News has reached out to Buzbee and the Houston Texans organization for comment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

