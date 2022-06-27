2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 in custody for allegedly selling counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl

(Source: Wickliffe police)
(Source: Wickliffe police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman are behind bars after Wickliffe police said they were trafficking counterfeit oxycodone pills which actually contained fentanyl.

Ralph Dykes, 27, of Painesville was arrested on June 24 at a Wickliffe hotel.

Vanessa Pettrey, 34, and Desmond Wallace, 25, were arrested on June 2 at a home on Phillips Avenue.

According to Lake County Narcotics Agency (LCNA) agents, they are seeing a rise in cases where fentanyl is being increasingly sold in pill form, rather than as a powder.

LCNA agents said traffickers are deliberately marketing the pills as if they were pharmaceutical oxycodone, but the fentanyl tablets are dangerously potent and unpredictable.

Wickliffe police are asking residents to call their detective bureau if they have information or a drug complaint.

