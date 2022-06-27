2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

