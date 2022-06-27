2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Medina continues fireworks ban ahead of July 4th, officials say

Fireworks will be set off from Fort Boreman Hill
Fireworks will be set off from Fort Boreman Hill(Alexa Griffey)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the City of Medina said they will also be continuing its fireworks ban ahead of July 4th, according to a press release from the city.

Officials said fireworks are still be prohibited in the city, despite state legislation going into effect July 1 that will allow the limited purchase and discharge of fireworks in the state, the release said.

Those who planned to light fireworks in the city have been asked to do so in an alternate location.

Dry conditions and the potential for fires caused by fireworks are causes for concern this year, the release said.

City officials also said fireworks should never be discharged in populated areas or close to structures, noting anyone discharging fireworks that end in sparks, fire, or damages to any property will be held liable.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Murder suspect arrested hours after deadly shooting in Stark County, police say
Murder suspect arrested hours after deadly shooting in Stark County, police say
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion
Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion
Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion
Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
What declining gas prices mean for the 4th of July weekend