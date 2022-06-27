City of Medina continues fireworks ban ahead of July 4th, officials say

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the City of Medina said they will also be continuing its fireworks ban ahead of July 4th, according to a press release from the city.

Officials said fireworks are still be prohibited in the city, despite state legislation going into effect July 1 that will allow the limited purchase and discharge of fireworks in the state, the release said.

Those who planned to light fireworks in the city have been asked to do so in an alternate location.

Dry conditions and the potential for fires caused by fireworks are causes for concern this year, the release said.

City officials also said fireworks should never be discharged in populated areas or close to structures, noting anyone discharging fireworks that end in sparks, fire, or damages to any property will be held liable.

