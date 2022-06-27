2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez enters 1st place in MLB All-Star ballot update

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez reclaimed top billing as a starter for American League in this year’s All Star game, according to the MLB’s second standings update.

Ramirez, who started in two of his three All-Star appearances, is batting at an average of .303 with 16 home runs on the year for Cleveland.

Ramirez is also second in RBI’s with 63, and 5th in OPS with 1.005.

The top spot remains tightly contested between Ramirez and Rafael Devers from Boston.

As of June 27, the top-five vote getters at third base for the American League according to the MLB are:

  1. José Ramírez, Guardians: 1,219,704
  2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 1,185,906
  3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 696,556
  4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 486,832
  5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 401,184

Voting for the MLB All-Star game closes at 2 p.m. on June 30, which will determine the starters for each team.

The MLB All-Star Game takes place July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

