2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians announce David Blitzer as newest minority owner

FILE - David Blitzer smiles during a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey press conference in Newark,...
FILE - David Blitzer smiles during a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey press conference in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. The Cleveland Guardians have had “meaningful” discussions with David Blitzer, a part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, to become a minority owner with the Major League Baseball team. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced they will be partnering with David Blitzer as the organization’s newest minority owner June 27.

The news comes after the organization had preliminary conversations with Blitzer back in January.

Guardians have ‘meaningful discussions’ with 76ers, Devils part-owner David Blitzer on minority acquisition

Blitzer is currently a minority owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

“I am very excited about bringing on David Blitzer and his group as our partners,” Guardians CEO and Chairman Paul Dolan said in a press release. “David brings a wealth of experience in the sports industry that we believe will be a complementary addition to our organization. I look forward to collaborating with David for years to come to achieve our goal of winning a World Series.”

Blitzer said he is ‘thrilled’ to join the ownership group of the Guardians, saying the team has a storied franchise with a loyal and engaged fanbase.

“Our goal is to support Paul and the incredibly talented Guardians leadership team in delivering to Cleveland a team that can contend for a World Series,” he continued. “We also look forward to assisting the Guardians in their mission of using the platform of baseball to drive positive change in the communities our team serves. I thank Paul and the Dolan family, as well as our partners in this investment, for this amazing opportunity.”

The Guardians are currently second in the AL Central, hoisting a record of 36-32, and play the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Verdugo hits 3-run HR, scorching Red Sox top Guardians 4-2
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Myles Straw jump between Oscar Gonzalez, left, Steven...
Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins 11-10
FILE - David Blitzer smiles during a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey press conference in Newark,...
AP sources: Blitzer to get minority share of Guardians
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Cleveland Guardians sweep Rockies in Colorado