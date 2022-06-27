Cleveland Guardians announce David Blitzer as newest minority owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced they will be partnering with David Blitzer as the organization’s newest minority owner June 27.

The news comes after the organization had preliminary conversations with Blitzer back in January.

Blitzer is currently a minority owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

“I am very excited about bringing on David Blitzer and his group as our partners,” Guardians CEO and Chairman Paul Dolan said in a press release. “David brings a wealth of experience in the sports industry that we believe will be a complementary addition to our organization. I look forward to collaborating with David for years to come to achieve our goal of winning a World Series.”

Blitzer said he is ‘thrilled’ to join the ownership group of the Guardians, saying the team has a storied franchise with a loyal and engaged fanbase.

“Our goal is to support Paul and the incredibly talented Guardians leadership team in delivering to Cleveland a team that can contend for a World Series,” he continued. “We also look forward to assisting the Guardians in their mission of using the platform of baseball to drive positive change in the communities our team serves. I thank Paul and the Dolan family, as well as our partners in this investment, for this amazing opportunity.”

The Guardians are currently second in the AL Central, hoisting a record of 36-32, and play the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 in Cleveland.

