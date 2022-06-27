Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb calls for peace while Roe vs. Wade protests continue nationwide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Abortion rights supporters were back on the streets of downtown Cleveland on Sunday for the third day in a row.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb issued a statement Sunday morning urging everyone to remain calm on the heels of the Roe vs. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, saying there have been no arrests so far.

Despite the success the Cleveland Police Department has had so far at keeping protests safe, the same can not be said nationwide with moments of high tension and fighting between people from both sides of the abortion debate.

Violence has erupted in cities like Greenville, South Carolina, as law enforcement tried to keep those at odds over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on opposite sides of the street.

A number of arrests were made and several people were tasered when they didn’t appear to obey police commands and became argumentative with officers.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a pick-up truck hit abortion rights supporters, one person was hospitalized according to police, but authorities are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Seeing the violence play out all around the country has Bibb calling for peace on the streets during a moment in history where one decision has caused major division throughout the nation.

Mayor Bibb said in part: “I ask that you continue to protest peacefully. The Cleveland Division of Police has detailed personnel and resources to each of the demonstrations in order to ensure that participants and members of the general public remain safe.”

Police told 19 News they are keeping their eyes wide open, and working to keep up with any rallies or demonstrations on either side of the issue, including one that happened early Sunday night in Cleveland.

Protestors filled the streets of Lakeside Avenue near the old Cuyahoga County Courthouse to speak out against the ruling, making their way through the city.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

