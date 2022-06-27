2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman will not face criminal charges for fatal shooting of man near MetroHealth Medical Center, prosecutors say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors ruled the 22-year-old woman who shot and killed a man inside a car near the MetroHealth Medical Center this past April committed the shooting in self-defense.

Cleveland police said Rayshown Calloway, 25, of Cleveland, was found dead just before 2 p.m. on April 12 inside a car parked on MetroHealth Drive and Scranton Road.

Police said Calloway was shot in the head while seated in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother told 19 News Calloway had just become a father for the second time the day before his tragic death.

The Calloway Family shared this photo with 19 News of Rayshown with his sister:

Rayshown Calloway and his sister
According to Cleveland police, the shooter is a friend of the mother of Calloway’s child.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said their Self-Defense Committee “thoroughly reviewed the facts of this case” and based on Ohio’s Stand Your Ground Laws, the state is “unable to meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooter did no have a fear of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

