Cleveland Cavaliers organization will pay travel costs for employees seeking abortions

(Arizona's Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge, Cavs Legion, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group announced Monday they will cover the travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

“Prioritizing the well-being of our Team Members (employees) means to ensure they have the ability to make personal decisions about their health and future,” said the organization in a news release.

On Friday, June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional protections for abortion.

“We strongly support our Team Members’ right to make health care choices, and will continue to do so on our relentless pursuit for equal opportunity,” continued the organization in a news release.

Abortions in Ohio are now illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

There were several protests by abortion rights supporters in downtown Cleveland over the weekend.

“I ask that you continue to protest peacefully. The Cleveland Division of Police has detailed personnel and resources to each of the demonstrations in order to ensure that participants and members of the general public remain safe.” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb in a statement Sunday.

