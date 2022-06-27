Deadly police shooting under investigation in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials confirm a man is dead as the result of an overnight officer-involved shooting.

It happened in the Firestone Park neighborhood after a short police chase.

Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said the suspect fled a traffic stop on East Tallmadge Avenue.

During the pursuit, a shot was fired from the vehicle and suspect jumped out of the moving car, Laughlin said.

Akron officers tracked him to the area of S. Main Street and W. Wilbeth Avenue, where Laughlin said he was fatally shot.

The man’s identity has not been released to 19 News.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has responded to the scene to investigate.

According to Akron police, the area of South Main Street and West Wilbeth Avenue is blocked to traffic.

There’s no word on when the closure will end.

