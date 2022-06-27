2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. Mike DeWine issues reprieve of execution for man convicted of killing Cleveland cop Wayne Leon

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for a man originally sentenced to death later this year.

Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 for killing Cleveland police officer Wayne Leon after a traffic stop at a gas station, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022, according to previous reports from the Associated Press.

Bryan’s new execution date was moved to Jan. 7, 2026, according to a press release.

DeWine made the reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans, the release said.

