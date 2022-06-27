2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.(Fox News/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on...
Man credits TV show for multi-winning lottery experiment idea
Two children who were reported missing from Nampa, Idaho, have been found safe, authorities...
Amber Alert canceled, 2 children found safe
The BRCA gene mutations carries risks for both men and women.
Why men should get tested for the BRCA gene
(Source: MGN)
29-year-old man fatally shot during argument in Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as missile hits mall