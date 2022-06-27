How will reversal of Roe v. Wade affect Planned Parenthood patients in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are still a lot of questions about how the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect Planned Parenthood patients.

Just hours after the supreme court ruled it is no longer a woman’s constitutional right to get an abortion, reaction from Planned Parenthood came pouring in.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis Mcgill Johnson, called the ruling “horrific,” saying in a statement, “knowing this moment would come does not make it any less devastating. The supreme court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies.”

The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio also tore into the supreme court’s decision, saying “make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be.”

The organization’s stance on Friday’s landmark decision is very clear.

However, how it will affect the organization’s patients, is not.

In response to the ruling, Planned Parenthood’s website reads “Planned Parenthood will work to get patients to care and care to patients.”

But how?

We reached out to the organization’s media contact, but didn’t hear back.

We also tried stopping by local Planned Parenthood clinics. We were told employees couldn’t speak about the decision and were referred back to the corporate number.

So what’s changed since Friday for Planned Parenthood patients in Ohio?

There doesn’t seem to be a clear answer for either patients or the organization.

One thing is certain: clinics seem determined to continue serving their patients however the law allows

