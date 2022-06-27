‘Illegal and dangerous’: Cleveland bans fireworks, celebratory gunfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Fourth of July nears, Cleveland Police, Fire, and EMS remind the city that fireworks are illegal to possess and discharge without a permit.

When fireworks are ignited too close to a structure, they can be hazardous and cause a fire that could get out of control quickly.

Fireworks can burn at temperatures as high as 2000 degrees, which could potentially cause serious injuries.

Cleveland authorities said their safety forces see an increase in injuries to adults and children caused by fireworks every year.

Authorities also remind the city that celebratory gunfire is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Cleveland Police said the consequences of celebrating with a gun can be devastating in any area, but especially in a densely populated area like Cleveland.

“What goes up must come down. When a firearm is discharged, the bullet will travel a path until it strikes someone or something,” Cleveland authorities stated. “The consequences and risks of celebratory gunfire and fireworks can be significant and serious. Innocent people are injured or killed.”

Report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement.

Call 9-1-1 in an emergency or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.

Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced the Light Up the Lake fireworks celebration will be launched over Lake Erie at sundown on July 4.

The show will take place from about 10-10:30 p.m.

Spectators can enjoy the display at Edgewater Park, The Flats, Kirtland Park, Voinovich Park, Whiskey Island, and Wendy Park.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.