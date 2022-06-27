Man fatally shot while standing in the street in Cleveland’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man died after being shot multiple times while standing in the street talking to a family member, Cleveland police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Aairon King, of Cleveland.

Police said the murder happened around 5:14 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 in the 1000 block of E. 76th Street. This is the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

According to police, a group approached King and his family member and one man in the group pulled out a gun.

While the family member fled, they heard a gunshot. The family member returned to the scene and found King shot.

Cleveland police said a person of interest has been identified, but there are no arrests.

