Mayflies invade Northeast Ohio Monday morning
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you live in the Cleveland area, you may have woken up to a scene like the one below.
A cold front pushed over Lake Erie overnight and changed the wind direction.
That allowed strong north/northwest winds to bring the swarm of mayflies onto shore.
They are a sign of a healthy lake, but could make the start of your work-week a little stinky.
