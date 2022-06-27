Mayflies invade Northeast Ohio Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you live in the Cleveland area, you may have woken up to a scene like the one below.

Swarm of mayflies early Monday morning (WOIO)

A cold front pushed over Lake Erie overnight and changed the wind direction.

That allowed strong north/northwest winds to bring the swarm of mayflies onto shore.

LAKE ERIE ALERT: Small Craft Advisory in effect all day. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/tXYUPZ3nKm — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 27, 2022

They are a sign of a healthy lake, but could make the start of your work-week a little stinky.

Tell me this guy doesn’t look like he was out for a personal attack pic.twitter.com/2w5OLRS8s9 — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) June 27, 2022

