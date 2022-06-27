2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayflies invade Northeast Ohio Monday morning

Mayflies swarm Northeast Ohio
Mayflies swarm Northeast Ohio(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you live in the Cleveland area, you may have woken up to a scene like the one below.

Swarm of mayflies early Monday morning
Swarm of mayflies early Monday morning(WOIO)

A cold front pushed over Lake Erie overnight and changed the wind direction.

That allowed strong north/northwest winds to bring the swarm of mayflies onto shore.

They are a sign of a healthy lake, but could make the start of your work-week a little stinky.

