Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All over the country, elected Prosecutors have publicly pledged to use their settled discretion and not criminalize personal healthcare decisions, joining a coalition.

This in the wake of of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

88 elected prosecutors from around the nation committed to use their well-established discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care “a mockery of justice,” including Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Michael O’Malley.

Read letter here from Fair and Just Prosecution, the non-profit organization that organized the coalition.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

