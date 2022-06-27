Northeast Ohio Weather: Noticeably cooler today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night. You’ll feel the change today. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. A good deal of sunshine. Some lake effect clouds will give you a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon downwind of Lake Erie. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph making for a breezy day. Temperatures overnight dip into the 40s in some areas. High pressure over Ohio tomorrow. Sunshine and pleasant. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Warming on Wednesday as temperatures get back to 80 degrees and higher. A weak front drops in from the north that could spark a stray shower or two. The bulk of the forecast, however, remains dry.

