Plea expected from suspects accused of attacking veterans in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A guilty plea is expected Monday from two suspects accused in the assault of three people, two of them veterans, outside a Summit County American Legion Post.

The attack took place Oct. 30, 2021 outside of the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron.

After the assault, Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to track down the three suspects, identified as Cody Sell, 19; Shaun Husk, 19; and Michael Baratko, 25.

Baratko pleaded guilty to assault in April and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Cody Sell and Shaun Husk are set to enter a guilty plea Monday afternoon in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera video; it shows the victim smoking a cigarette as a car pulls up.

Akron police said the men in the vehicle attempted to rob the victim, then attacked him.

According to the video, two men rushed out from the Post to help the victim but were also beaten up.

All three victims suffered significant facial and head injuries, Akron police said.

