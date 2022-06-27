2 Strong 4 Bullies
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Sheetz Release) - The convenience store chain Sheetz is reducing the price of certain fuel... to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. 349 Sheetz locations across six states offer that gasoline, meaning not every location does.

This comes as average gasoline prices in Roanoke average $4.46 per gallon.

The move is effective immediately, but is a limited time offer available through the July 4 holiday travel season.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

In a statement, Sheetz says, “E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

