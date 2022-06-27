2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County woman scared to try to have a baby again after Supreme Court decision

By Aria Janel
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Families across the country are having to make tough decisions after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe vs. Wade, including the Price family from Akron.

“We did everything we could think of,” said Michelle Price. “All the fad diets of how to conceive and it just wasn’t happening, it was really frustrating”.

After a heart breaking miscarriage and months of trying to get pregnant, the Price family got the news they were hoping for.

“We went to our 12 week ultrasound the baby’s heart was just racing and moving his little arms and legs and then the doctor said there was something else there an abnormality,” said Michelle.

Michelle was told her baby boy had a condition where fluid was filling his body. The doctors didn’t think it was going to resolve on its own and didn’t believe the baby would make it.

After many tears and tough conversations she and Tony decided an abortion was the best route.

Michelle says her heart broke that day, and after hearing about Roe V. Wade being overturned it broke even more.

“It makes me terrified to even try again, because what if something like this happens again,“ said Michelle.

But she continues to try and stay hopeful, voicing her concerns at protests, and giving her body and family a little more time to heal.

