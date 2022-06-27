Truck carrying ammonia flips in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck carrying ammonia crashed early Monday morning on SR 301.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on SR 301 at Old Mill Rod.

According to Medina County Sheriff deputies, there are no evacuations and the truck driver was not injured.

There is no time estimate on when the road will reopen and ODOT officials are asking drivers to use SR 162 east to SR 83 south to SR 421 south to US 224 west as a detour.

