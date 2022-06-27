2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Truck carrying ammonia flips in Medina County

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck carrying ammonia crashed early Monday morning on SR 301.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on SR 301 at Old Mill Rod.

According to Medina County Sheriff deputies, there are no evacuations and the truck driver was not injured.

There is no time estimate on when the road will reopen and ODOT officials are asking drivers to use SR 162 east to SR 83 south to SR 421 south to US 224 west as a detour.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

(Source: Akron police)
Plea expected from suspects accused of attacking veterans in Summit County
Sharon Sobol Jordan is a longtime leader in the local nonprofit and human services industry.
United Way of Greater Cleveland will soon welcome its 1st female president and CEO
(Source: MGN)
29-year-old man fatally shot during argument in Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood
Mayflies swarm Northeast Ohio
Mayflies invade Northeast Ohio Monday morning