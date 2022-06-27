2 Strong 4 Bullies
United Way of Greater Cleveland will soon welcome its 1st female president and CEO

Sharon Sobol Jordan is a longtime leader in the local nonprofit and human services industry.
Sharon Sobol Jordan is a longtime leader in the local nonprofit and human services industry.(Source: United Way of Greater Cleveland)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland on Monday announced the organization’s will soon welcome the first female president and CEO in its 122-year history.

Sharon Sobol Jordan, a longtime leader in the local nonprofit and human services industry, is set to succeed Augie Napoli when he retires in September, according to a news release.

The United Way of Greater Cleveland shared this statement on Jordan’s behalf:

“United Way of Greater Cleveland’s core belief that social and economic change cannot be achieved without racial justice, together with its focus on permanently disrupting the cycle of intergenerational poverty, deeply resonates with me. I have shared this same commitment and passion in my own work over the last 35 years and joining the United Way team is completely aligned with my values and sense of purpose. I’m truly honored the board selected me to continue United Way of Greater Cleveland’s path forward, and extremely grateful to Augie, the board, and the team for building such a strong foundation for United Way to continue to be an impactful partner and force for change in our region.”

The release said Jordan, a Cleveland native, has leadership experience with organizations including DigitalC, Unify Labs and The Centers for Families and Children.

She is a graduate of The Ohio State University and Indiana University.

