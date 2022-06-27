2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals offer reward for Ohio man suspected in dog fighting ring

Ronald Smith
Ronald Smith(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio man accused of being involved in dog fights.

U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, is suspected of playing a role in a dog fighting ring.

Smith is wanted on the following charges, according to the U.S. Marshals:

  • Conspiracy to distribute/possess a controlled substance
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possess/train a dog for purposes of animal fighting

Authorities have seized several dogs from addresses linked to Smith, who was last known to reside in the Akron and Cleveland areas, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Smith is described by the US Marshals as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

