US Marshals offer reward for Ohio man suspected in dog fighting ring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio man accused of being involved in dog fights.

U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, is suspected of playing a role in a dog fighting ring.

Smith is wanted on the following charges, according to the U.S. Marshals:

Conspiracy to distribute/possess a controlled substance

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possess/train a dog for purposes of animal fighting

Authorities have seized several dogs from addresses linked to Smith, who was last known to reside in the Akron and Cleveland areas, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Smith is described by the US Marshals as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

