What declining gas prices mean for the 4th of July weekend

Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Across the state of Ohio, gas prices continue to see declines following months of more than $5 a gallon at the pump.

According to AAA, Ohio’s current average sits at $4.865, while the National average is at $4.897. This is a big flip from last week, where the average price at the pump in Ohio was essentially the same as it was nationwide.

This decrease in gas prices, while fairly small, comes at a crucial time. The weekend of the fourth of July is typically an incredibly popular time for travel, with many driving to visit friends and family for the holiday. If prices stay at this level, they will be some of the highest gas prices for the 4th in history, with still an opportunity for prices to increase.

AAA suggests keeping to the speed limit, keeping your tires properly inflated, and not letting your gas tank dip close to empty as ways to help curb the higher prices.

Murder suspect arrested hours after deadly shooting in Stark County, police say
Cleveland Cavaliers organization will pay travel costs for employees seeking abortions
Akron police fatally shoot suspect after gunfire rings out from vehicle during chase
Suspects accused of attacking veterans in Summit County receive prison sentences
