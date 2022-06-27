2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman murdered in Summit County, medical examiner says

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was murdered.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said it happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron.

The victim was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room, where the medical examiner said she died.

19 News has reached out to Akron police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

