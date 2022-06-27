Woman murdered in Summit County, medical examiner says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was murdered.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said it happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron.

The victim was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room, where the medical examiner said she died.

19 News has reached out to Akron police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

