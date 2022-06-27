2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms a woman was shot overnight in the city’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood.

Crews took her to University Hospitals with minor injuries, according to EMS, and her condition is stable.

This happened in the area of East 177th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Cleveland police have not released details about the shooting.

There is a car crashed into a building near the crime scene; it’s unclear if the shooting victim was inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

