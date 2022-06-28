2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old Elyria man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping 2 girls under 13 years old

An 18-year-old from Elyria was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls who were...
An 18-year-old from Elyria was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls who were under 13 years old(Source: Lorain County Sheriffs Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old from Elyria was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls who were under 13 years old, according to records from the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

The incidents happened between March 1 and April 4, according to the indictment obtained by 19 News.

The victims were under the age of 13, according to the indictment.

William Diaz was indicted April 21, according to the court docket.

Court records show Diaz was charged with three felonies:

  • Two charges of rape, a first-degree felony
  • One charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Diaz entered a plea of not guilty on June 23 and bond was set for $250,000, court records say.

Pretrial is set for July 8 in the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

