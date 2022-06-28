Akron police release new details on deadly officer involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The officers involved in Monday’s fatal shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental procedure, while members of the Akron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and agents with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigate the incident.

According to Akron Police Captain David Laughlin, around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic violation at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues.

Captain Laughlin said the driver refused to stop and a chase began.

The suspect entered Route 8 southbound and during the pursuit, officers said a gun was discharged from the suspect’s vehicle.

At the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street, officers said the suspect’s vehicle slowed down and the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

According to police, officers then began a foot pursuit. As the suspect ran into a nearby parking lot, Captain Laughlin said “actions by the suspect” causes the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them.

Officers then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Summit County Medical Examiner identified him as Jayland Walker, 25, of Akron. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

A separate internal investigation will also be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.

