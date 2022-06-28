Baker Mayfield “ready to move on” from Browns
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield seemed to rule out a return to Cleveland Tuesday.
Mayfield spoke at his youth football camp in Norman, OK, and was asked if a reunion is possible if current Browns QB Deshaun Watson gets a long suspension.
“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out.But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield is still on the Browns roster and is due a guaranteed $18 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
