Baker Mayfield “ready to move on” from Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield seemed to rule out a return to Cleveland Tuesday.

Mayfield spoke at his youth football camp in Norman, OK, and was asked if a reunion is possible if current Browns QB Deshaun Watson gets a long suspension.

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out.But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is still on the Browns roster and is due a guaranteed $18 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

