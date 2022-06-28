BODYCAM: Twice-fired former police officer tases man in excessive force incident

ADDYSTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam video shows a former police officer tasing a man in what Addyston Police Chief Eric Pennekamp describes as an excessive force incident.

Darnell Pate served as New Vienna’s police chief for a matter of months before he was terminated after a judge determined he acted without legal authority in arresting a man, towing his vehicle and “hold[ing] it for ransom.” Concerns were also raised about the department towing vehicles for minor infractions and charging late fees for citizens to recover their cars, a trend the judge derided as “policing for money.”

Pate worked previously for the Addyston Police Department, from which Pennekamp says he was fired after he falsely represented himself as a K9 officer to get free dog food from a pet store. Pate has sued the department claiming he was terminated because of his race.

That incident happened as Pate was serving a three-day suspension without pay for inappropriately tasing a man, Pennekamp says.

Vincent Stith Jr. says he is the man the bodycam footage shows Pate tasing in April 2021.

An Addyston police report shows Pate pulled Stith over for not having a visible plate on his motorcycle and for not having a proper motorcycle license. Pate, the report reads, found it necessary to impound the motorcycle, which upset Stith, so Pate tried to arrest him for obstructing official business.

The report says Pate called a towing company and kept asking for the motorcycle keys before grabbing them out of the ignition despite not needing the keys to have the motorcycle towed.

Stith did resist arrest, per the report. The footage shows him object, “You can’t arrest me for no reason,” and, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

That’s when Pate deployed his taser, causing Stith to scream.

Pennekamp writes in the report there’s no reason the situation should have escalated and that there was no probably cause for an arrest. He also writes the situation escalated into a use of force due to Pate’s poor decision making.

The charges against Stith were dropped, but Stith says he has PTSD from the incident.

“You’re supposed to be able to go to officers for protection, for help,” he said Monday, “not abuse and push you down. “They’re supposed to bring the community up.”

The chief’s report says Pate had received counseling in the past regarding similar situations and suggested he get more.

New allegations also surfaced last week concerning Pate’s time in Mt. Healthy.

Mt. Healthy Police Chief Vince DeMasi says a citizen called in March 2022 saying someone was arresting people in an unmarked SUV and that the person wasn’t a Mt. Healthy police officer.

Mt Healthy Police Sgt. Alan Fath says Pate had been driving his New Vienna Police Department SUV while working security at a bar at Hilltop Plaza, which included Pate picking people up and then releasing them after sitting stationary for a short period of time.

“It’s odd, but it’s not criminal,” DeMasi said. “It’s odd to be driving an unmarked from a police department multiple counties away for personal business.”

We reached out to Darnell Pate’s attorney again to get a comment about the video but we have not heard back yet.

