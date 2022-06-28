2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter

The dog, named Off-White, was taken Monday by a man who fled the scene on a motor scooter. (Source: WABC/Felix Nunez/CNN)
By Johny Fernandez
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A New York family is hoping for a happy ending to a brazen dog-napping incident caught on camera.

The dog, named Off-White, was taken Monday by a man who left the scene on a motor scooter.

In the home surveillance video, you can see the thief approach Off-White and his owner Carlos Gil in front of their home. The suspect pets the dog for a moment before picking him up and pulling away on his scooter, pushing past Gil’s attempts to stop him.

“When he took off on his bike, I tried to push him. He rushed away, but I thought he was going to hit a pole,” Gil said in Spanish.

The Gil family said Off-White has been a part of their family for less than a year. They enjoy dressing him in matching outfits.

“We really would just like to get the dog back, it’s very much a part of the family, and it’s just very sad to know that he’s gone,” Alonso Gil said.

Police say they have made no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Gil family says they’ve posted flyers all around the area in hopes that Off-White comes back home.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Woman murdered outside movie theatre in Summit County, medical examiner says
The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home
(Source: WOIO)
Akron police release new details on deadly officer involved shooting
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat