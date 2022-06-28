Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly faces disciplinary hearing with NFL on Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with NFL investigators on Tuesday for a disciplinary hearing surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct against the quarterback, according to multiple reports.
The NFL is reportedly seeking an “indefinite suspension,” at least one year in length, for Watson for allegedly violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
The attorney for the massage therapists who filed civil lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback announced last week that settlements were reached with 20 of the 24 women.
A punishment is not expected on Tuesday, but an announcement is likely soon.
Watson is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the allegations after two grand juries in Texas chose not to indict him.
The Browns signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract during the offseason.
