Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly faces disciplinary hearing with NFL on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with NFL investigators on Tuesday for a disciplinary hearing surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct against the quarterback, according to multiple reports.

Deshaun Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to begin Tuesday, league sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/nUzSQsUI45 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2022

The NFL is reportedly seeking an “indefinite suspension,” at least one year in length, for Watson for allegedly violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

From @NFLTotalAccess: A critical day looms on Tuesday in the situation surrounding #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. More here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/p6ZkPBeOcu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022

The attorney for the massage therapists who filed civil lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback announced last week that settlements were reached with 20 of the 24 women.

A punishment is not expected on Tuesday, but an announcement is likely soon.

Had a great conversation earlier with @WALLACHLEGAL and I thought he brought up a very interesting/good point here about #Browns Deshaun Watson's hearing set for Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/JwQj87n9ND — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 28, 2022

Watson is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the allegations after two grand juries in Texas chose not to indict him.

The Browns signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract during the offseason.

